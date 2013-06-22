  YouTube to live-stream Wimbledon tournament, starting 24 June

Fans of the world's oldest tennis tournament can soon access live streams and exclusive Wimbledon content via YouTube.

Wimbledon plans to offer exclusive looks at key moments, as well as interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and streamed press conferences on Youtube, helping expose the two-week London event to even more eyes across the world.

Wimbledon’s YouTube channel launched in 2006, but this year is the tournament's first swing at live-streaming matches, according to the official YouTube blog.

The partnership between Wimbledon and YouTube will further allow fans to "relive all the glory days of Wimbledon’s golden moments" - with access to past match highlights like the 2008 Wimbledon Men's Singles Final: Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer.

Tune in to YouTube on 24 June to watch Wimbledon kick off.