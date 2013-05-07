  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. YouTube TV news

Microsoft releases redesigned YouTube app for Windows Phone 8

|
  Microsoft releases redesigned YouTube app for Windows Phone 8
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

Microsoft has released a Windows Phone 8 version of the official YouTube app, with a new design that takes advantage of Windows Phone 8 features.

Now available from the Windows Store, the WP8 YouTube app brings the ability to pin videos, playlists, channels, and searches as Live Tiles on the Start screen. Unlike iPhone, you'll also be able to just listen to a video in the background rather than having to keep the app loaded - a very nice feature for music specifically. The typical sharing is also found within the app: you'll be able to send the latest Psy video to friends of social networks, email and text. In addition to those features, you'll find a new interface for navigating the massive video network.

microsoft releases redesigned youtube app for windows phone 8 image 2

Furthermore, if you have children, Microsoft has included the ability to pin the YouTube app to Kid's Corner and limit children's access to certain content with the YouTube Safety Mode. 

The last version of YouTube for Windows Phone was shoddy to say the least, consisting of just a web page. Microsoft says it will further release an update for Windows Phone 7.5 in the coming weeks, keeping all of its users in the loop with features.

In early-January, Microsoft claimed Google was acting as a barrier to a decent YouTube application for Windows Phone. According to the Redmond-based company, YouTube wasn't giving Microsoft access to the full YouTube API to "enable a first-class YouTube experience on Windows Phones".

Both companies have apparently now reached an agreement. The update is now available on the Windows Store for all Windows Phone 8 users. Early users have given it a 3/5 rating. 

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments