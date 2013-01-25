YouTube Capture for iPhone now lets you upload 1080p video

An update has just appeared for YouTube Capture on the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad that adds the ability to upload 1080p video to the online service.

While Twitter released its social network sharing video service, Vine, yesterday, it is aimed at taking short clips of action in a compressed format and resolution, rather than focusin on picture quality. After its update, YouTube Capture therefore offers more than the new kid on the block - even though the two apps are similar in that they both allow you to share videos you have taken.

Other features offered by YouTube Capture include colour correction and image stabilisation to videos filmed using the application, and uploading options for those you already have in your Camera Roll. It posts clips on to YouTube, obviously, but can also be set to automatically share the links with Google+, Facebook and Twitter.

Although the option to record and upload 1080p video is now available, you can still choose 360p and 720p in the settings. This might be vital if you aren't in a Wi-Fi-enabled area and have a tight data plan.

The update also adds improved audio sync, faster upload speeds and "lots of bug fixes".

YouTube Capture is available for free on the App Store for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad now. It's optimised for the iPhone 5.