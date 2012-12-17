  YouTube Capture for iPhone app lets you upload and share your videos

Google has announced a new app for iPhone users and with it solved a problem that has been around for five years.

YouTube Capture for iPhone is a dedicated YouTube capture app that allows iPhone users to instantly share video they shoot with YouTube with zero effort, something they haven't been able to do from the default video app since the launch of the iPhone.

Running with the tag line "Life moves fast", the new app will let you shoot video as soon as you open it and then let you caption, share, and upload to YouTube with a couple of presses on the screen. Even more appealing, the app will keep uploading video in the background even if you minimize it.

"You can control who sees your video by setting it to private (only you can view it), unlisted (only people with a link to the video can view it), or public (to let it shine to the world)," YouTube explains.

But the new app isn't just a glorified video uploader. Google-owned YouTube has added colour correction and stabilisation options as well as the ability to trim the length and add free background music from YouTube all within the app.

YouTube Capture will also remind you, by default, to rotate your phone to a horizontal position for filming - handy. The new app is available now and - as you have come to expect from Google - it's free.