Gillette Football Club scores HD football videos for fans on YouTube

Gillette and Google have clubbed together to launch a YouTube channel dedicated to football fans the world over, and it's all for free. The Gillette Football Club is designed to be a total destination of football information and media with high-quality resolution video at its core.



The channel will feature goals and highlights, entertainment shows about the beautiful game, footage from interviews and press conferences, and behind-the-scenes footage too. Gillette Football Club leverages the 150 official football channels already on YouTube with on-demand, catch-up video from 21 leagues and 80 clubs - numbers that Google assures are growing all the time.



Sadly, the tough part is that the English Premier League is not currently one of those 21 but the Gillette Football Club can count on Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga and the SPL as well as the Russian, Argentinian, Brazilian and Israeli leagues as content partners. You'll even get La Liga access if you're tuning in from Spain.

Naturally, that's still a fair amount to sift through for the average fan, so the idea is that Gillette Football Club creates a page tailored to each individual once signed in. It will automatically pull in the videos that you want to see based on your preferences, favourite clubs, leagues and players.

On top of that, there's a Gillette Team of the Week page showing the best XI players in the world at any one time, plus a section for all things Gillette product and shaving-based just in case you've sat watching so much football that you've grown a beard.

Gillette Football Club is currently in beta but live and available now in 35 countries across Europe.

- Best Android sports apps