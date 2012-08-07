  1. Home
No YouTube app for Apple's iOS 6

|
Apple’s licence with YouTube has ended, meaning the pre-embedded app won't appear on iOS 6

Since the very first iPhone, users have had on-press access to the video-sharing website, but Apple is said to have taken the decision to move away from integrating yet another Google-owned service into its operating system. Apple has already stated that it will be using its own mapping services in iOS 6, rather than Google Maps

The removal of the YouTube app first became apparent when developers who have been privy to iOS 6 beta versions noticed the omission.

Apple has since confirmed the news, but was adamant a third-party YouTube app would be available from the Apple App Store.

“Our licence to include the YouTube app in iOS has ended, customers can use YouTube in the Safari browser and Google is working on a new YouTube app to be on the App Store,” it said

Devices that will run iOS 6 will still be able to upload video to YouTube directly from their iPhone or iPad, and while a future YouTube app will solely be in the control of Google, more regular updates may also occur.

Will you miss the pre-embedded YouTube app from iOS 6? Let us know in the comments below...

