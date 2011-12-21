Best YouTube videos 2011

There were more than than 1,000,000,000,000 (1 trillion) playbacks on YouTube in 2011, but what were the 10 videos that we, as a global audience, watched the most? What were the videos that just had to be shared?

YouTube has released the top 10 YouTube videos (excluding official music videos) that have had the most plays in 2011. The video site tallied the best videos of 2011 by looking at global view counts of popular videos uploaded throughout this year, and, in some instances, aggregating views across multiple versions of the same video to come up with the definitive list for 2011.

This is the one and only official version of Rebecca Black's "Friday" music video. With 12m downloads it is well behind the views count of others, but the unofficial uploads combine to make it a lot higher.

This video of a talking dog has had over 75m views since it was uploaded in May 2011. If you like it that much you can now even buy the t-shirt.

Michael Bolton showing his love for Pirates of the Caribbean.

Twin baby boys have a conversation. It will make no sense to you or us, but they seem to know exactly what is going on. We wonder how many of the 56m and counting viewers who've watched the video have an idea either.

The strange wonders of Nyan Cat managed to entrance over 54m viewers in 2011. Can you watch 'till the end?

A rather interesting take and cover on Look At Me Now by Chris Brown. Never did you imagine that a white girl could sing that long, that fast, without taking a breath, all in one take as well.

Music video with a hallowe'en theme. It is also the only video in the Top 10 that doesn't allow sharing - Boo. That means its 45m views all had to be done on YouTube. We wonder what the number would have been if the makers had allowed the video to be embedded on other sites around the world.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLPZmPaHme0

Young 11-year-old girl in Canada covers Lady Gaga song on YouTube. Gets 45m views and the story ends with her being invited by Lady Gaga to sing on stage at the singer's concert in Toronto. Happy story with a happy ending.

This spot features a pint-sized Darth Vader who uses the Force when he discovers the all-new 2012 Passat in the driveway. Better still for VW it didn't even have to pay anyone for the extra free advertising.

Do you own some cats? Well next time they do anything cute, film it, upload the video to YouTube, and then hope you can get around 37m views of your cute video. That way we'll be featuring you in 2012.