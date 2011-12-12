  YouTube for Schools tunes in educational videos

Google has launched YouTube for Schools, a network setting that teachers and school IT bods can turn on to grant access only to the educational content from YouTube EDU.

As well as highlighting all of the educational video on offer, YouTube for Schools will also help to prevent pupils from being distracted by not allowing kids to see comments or related videos. So, an educational video of sheep herding won't be interrupted by the antics of Benton.

Teachers are able to choose from the hundreds of thousands of videos on YouTube EDU from the likes of the Smithsonian, TED, Steve Spangler Science, and Numberphile.

"We know how busy teachers are, and that searching through thousands of videos sounds like a daunting visit to the world’s largest library, so we’ve also worked with teachers to put together more than 300 playlists broken out by subject - Maths, Science, Social Studies, and English Language Arts - and by grade level," said Brian Truong, product manager.

YouTube is also urging teachers to offer up their own educational playlists as well. To find out more about YouTube for Schools head on over to www.youtube.com/schools.