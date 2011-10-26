  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. YouTube TV news

UK Goverment demands YouTube remove videos

|
  UK Goverment demands YouTube remove videos
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Google has recently released its bi-annual Transparency Report which states that there have been 135 requests from the government and police to remove videos which may cause a threat to national security.

The 135 requests were made from the beginning of 2011 to the end of June, and is a 100 per cent increase on last year where no video take-down requests were filed.

This increase constitutes somewhat of an online video crackdown when violence is seen to be incited through YouTube.

However, whatever your views on freedom of speech and what should or shouldn't be allowed to be aired, this kind of censorship appears to be on the increase.

Fraudulent adverts have also been the target of the Office of Fair Trading, up from 156 to 333, whilst the Transparency Report also revealed that authorities were attempting to access more user identities than before. From 1,162 requests in the previous year, 1,273 were made in the following 6-month period in 2011.

Another figure to come out was that the British internet-using public, relative to population size, is most likely to have its data requested by the Government. Google states that it complied with Government requests 82 per cent of the time.

This is a huge moral maze in terms of freedom of speech and the extent to which certain views, if made public, have the ability to cause harm to others. There is much on the Internet that is unpleasant, and there often seems to be somewhat of a grey area of what is okay to be on public view and what isn't.

Do you think the UK Government is right to exercise censorship over videos it deems unacceptable or should there be no limit to what people can say online? Let us know in the comments...

PopularIn TV
  1. How to watch Lionel Messi and Argentina v Croatia in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  2. You can now use Google Assistant on Nvidia Shield TV in the UK
  3. Sony KD-55XF8505 review: HDR woes hold back this 4K TV
  4. BBC iPlayer to show Wimbledon in 4K HDR and Sky Q gets 4K matches too
  5. How to watch the World Cup online, on TV, on mobile, in 4K and from abroad
  1. Google Assistant finally arrives on Sony Android TVs
  2. Future Philips TVs will come with integrated Bowers & Wilkins speakers
  3. What is YouTube Premium, how much is it, and how does it work?
  4. What is VAR and how will it be used at the World Cup?
  5. How to watch the football outside with the BenQ TK800 projector
Comments