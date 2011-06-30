  Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 première live in 3D

Muggles, prepare to be excited, as Sky and YouTube have both announced unique ways to watch the première of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 live.

Starting with Sky, and it will be showing the red-carpet event live on its 3D channel (in 3D obviously) with Edith Bowman and Alex Zane presenting the action from Trafalgar Square. It will use eight cameras to capture all the action from the three hour event.

Sky Movies director Ian Lewis said: "The Harry Potter movies have continued to delight audiences across the globe for a decade and the world première of the final instalment is without doubt one of the most eagerly-anticipated events in film history.



"By broadcasting the première live in 3D, Sky will grant viewers beyond-the-barrier access to what promises to be an extraordinary event."

If you haven't got Sky 3D hooked up then you can still watch the action live, anywhere that you have a web-connection as YouTube is also going to be live streaming the event as well.

Other options to watch stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson do their thing on the red carpet include riding in on your Nimbus 2000 or Firebolt to watch from overhead, using a portkey to teleport inside the cinema, or using the Floo Network to get to the after-parties.

The action kicks off at 4pm on 7 July, with the movie getting a general release on 15 July.