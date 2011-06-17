  Rebecca Black's Friday pulled from YouTube, still online elsewhere to enjoy

A row between Rebecca Black and her record label has seen her "Friday" video being removed from the website that made it famous: YouTube.

Since going viral the song had amassed an almost unthinkable number of views, 167 million to be precise.

In what has to be one of the most vacuous pop songs ever made, Black described her daily routine of eating cereal and taking the school bus, whilst offering such titbits of wisdom as Saturday being the day that follows Friday. She is also desperate for the weekend to go "partyin'", which would be forgiveable if her week was particularly tough. Given she gets picked up by friends in a convertible sports car, we doubt it.

Song aside, Black's label Ark Music Factory got into an argument with her over what is thought to be the decision to make Friday a rental video. This meant potential viewers would need to stump up £1.85 to watch Friday in all its glory.

A spokesperson for the singer has been quoted as saying: "We can confirm that we submitted a Take Down Notice to YouTube as a result of the dispute we have with Ark Music regarding the Friday video."

It looks like a disagreement broke out over who owns the rights to Black's image, the label or herself.

Rebecca Black - Friday (OFFICIAL VIDEO) from Per Osedalen on Vimeo.

And if that goes? Well there is always Glee's version.

