YouTube Movies: Watch hundreds of movies you've never heard of

Youtube has launched a section of its site dedicated entirely to movies.

The good news: it involves a tie-up with Blinbox.

The bad news: The 400 or so movies aren't exactly what you'd call blockbusters.

Titles include well known movies such as Bachelor Party in the Bungalow of the Damned, Creature with the Atom Brain, Wheels on Meals and The Snake, The Tiger and The Crane.

LOTR fans should be happy though. There's a film for you on there. No, it's not one of the multi-Oscar winning Peter Jackson trilogy - it's The Hunt for Gollum (which has got a reasonable 7.1 rating on IMDB though).

We're hoping that, as it's a brand new service, the catalogue will expand - and the Blinbox partnership is encouraging. Plus, movies are free and there are HD options on some titles as well.

Donagh O’Malley, YouTube’s head of video partnerships, said:

"This is one of many efforts to ensure that people can find all the different kinds of video they want to see, from bedroom vlogs and citizen journalism reports to full-length films and TV shows. This is a first step".

Check out the full selection for yourself over at youtube.com/movies.

Be sure to let us know if you spot some hidden gems in amongst the, shall we say, duff titles using the comments below.

