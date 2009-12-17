  YouTube mulls subscriptions for premium content

YouTube may soon offer premium content on a subscription basis as it looks at more ways to make money - and to keep on the right side of studios, record labels and broadcasters.



Although the Google-owned site has struck an accord with some major players in the industry, the advertising-only business model for the site is thought to be a barrier to more "premium" content being allowed on the site.



A YouTube senior exec, vice president of content partnerships, David Eun, has revealed that pay-per-view, rentals, and subscription models were all under consideration, although insists that if the plans don't pan out advertising alone will make for "meaningful" money in 2010.



With talks with Times Warner and Sony about renting movies said to be on-going now, an announcement could be due soon. We will keep you posted.