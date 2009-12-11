  Concept microwave lets you watch YouTube

Here's a nifty idea. It's a novel concept for a microwave called the Castoven that integrates a 10-inch LCD display to the front of the device, in place of the grille that normally allows you to see you food spin round like a record.

That screen is connected to a computer that records how long you set the timer for and searches for a random YouTube video around the same length. It'll then play it while you're waiting for your dinner to cook, alleviating your boredom. Well, that's the idea, anyway.

It's the creation of Keita Watanabe, Ph.D., and Shota Matsuda of Japan's Keio University, and they have a website showcasing the product. Genius, or idiotic? As useful as the WaveTV microwave? We'd love to hear what you think.