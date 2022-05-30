(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has released a range of TVs in the UK that come with Amazon's Fire TV platform built in.

The Xiaomi F2 series TVs are 4K and support the HDR 10 format for high dynamic range (HDR) visuals. They are available in 43-, 50- and 55-inch screensizes and, for an introductory period (until 6 June), are priced from £339.

The headline feature is that Fire TV support though, with Amazon's platform providing the smart TV functionality.

It means you get a smooth, content rich experience when watching or searching for shows across multiple services. As well as Amazon's own Prime Video service, Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and many more streaming offerings are available. Amazon's latest ad-supported free services,, Freevee, is accessible on the new TVs too.

Alexa is also available, for voice assistance and control.

The TVs each include four HDMI ports (CEC-enabled), with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity. You can also each TV to a router through Ethernet.

There is Dolby Audio, DTS-Virtual:X, and DTS-HD audio support for external audio systems, while on-board sound is provided through two 12W speakers.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Xiaomi to bring the Xiaomi TV F2 Series with Fire TV to customers in the UK," said VP of Amazon Devices International, Eric Saarnio.

The three Xiaomi F2 TV models are available through Amazon.co.uk now, priced at £339, £379, and £424 respectively.

After 6 June 2022, those prices will rise to £399, £449, and £499.

Writing by Rik Henderson.