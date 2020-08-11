(Pocket-lint) - Have you ever looked at your black TV and wished it looked less obtrusive in your living room? Imagine it as a sheet of glass instead. Well, Xiaomi did that. During its 10th-anniversary celebration, the company announced a transparent TV called Mi TV Lux OLED Transparent Edition.

The new TV looks like see-through glass when turned off. The picture on the 55-inch transparent display seems to float "in the air", Xiaomi said, merging the "virtual and the real to bring an unprecedented visual experience." It also offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, and a 1ms response time.

Check out some of Xiaomi's press imagery to get a sense of how the Mi TV Lux OLED Transparent Edition works and looks:

Pitched as an art piece, the Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition features 5.7mm-thin rectangular screen and a round base. It runs on custom version of Xiaomi's MIUI, where the user interface - including the Home page, Settings, My App - have been specially optimised for a transparent screen.

The Mi TV Lux OLED will cost 49,999 yuan (about $7,200) when it goes on sale in China on 16 August. We suspect it won't get a global release soon, if ever.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.