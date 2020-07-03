Xiaomi gets into the OLED TV game with 65-inch Master Series

Xiaomi's taken the wraps off its entry into the world of OLED TVs, showing off the first in a new line it's calling the Master Series. It's a 65-inch TV with an entirely decent price tag and solid design.

The TV comes with an absolute host of the tie-ins and TV standards du jour accounted for as you'd hope, including compatibility with both Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision picture quality, as well as HDR 10+ colour range. In fact, HDR and HLG are also present and correct, which means HDR is covered off from every angle.

Under the hood, the display is unsurprisingly an LG one, a 10-bit 4K 120Hz panel that Xiaomi says will manage 98.5% of the DCI-P3 cinema-level colour range, making for a great colour accuracy.

In what looks like a pretty concerted play to attract gamers, the TV has some great little additional features, including a variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1, a connection standard that looks set to become more and more influential in the years to come. Response time is apparently just a single millisecond, too, seemingly perfect for those twitchy reaction moments.

The design is perfectly nice, too, with the near non-existent bezels that top-line TVs are now making commonplace, and a glass stand that looks fairly distinguished.

The TV is on sale now in China, priced at RMB 12,999. That comes to around £1,500 or $1,840, although the likelihood of it ever properly reaching European and American markets seems pretty slim.