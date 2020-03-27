Xiaomi has shown off its newest smart TV, the Mi TV 4S, an impressive looking 4K HDR10+ display with a competitive price point. It was unveiled as part of Xiaomi's big product launch event today.

The Mi TV 4S is a 65-inch television with a metal-body design that is pretty easy on the eye, with metal legs for its stand and wall-mounting options. It's got an unremarkable design, in a good way, with small borders.

Full 4K support and HDR10+ image quality is on board, making for pin-sharp images and great visuals, while Xiaomi's also highlighting its dual-speaker system's stereo sound. This supports Dolby Audio, though no mention was made of the more complicated, and superior, Dolby Atmos standard.

The television will run on Android, giving access to the Google Play store for any apps that people need, which opens it up to a wide range of players and services.

It'll also come with a voice remote that will let users search for content and programmes without having to type on their remote. The TV also has a chromecast built in to let you cast your displays and content easily.

There are also three HDMI ports and three USB ports to let you connect your various devices and accessories, with Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth also both present and correct.

Xiaomi says that the TV will be available from June, and in the UK later in the year, starting with an early bird European price of €549, with other regional pricing not yet detailed. There was also detail as yet of what this price could rise to once the early timing lapses.