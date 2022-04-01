You can watch Halo: The Series on YouTube now

(Pocket-lint) - The first episode of Halo: The Series is now available to watch for free on YouTube.

Debuting last week, the nine episode live action show is usually exclusive to Paramount+ but the streaming service is offering the entirety of the premiere at no cost in the hope to gain new subscribers.

Sadly, this is only relevant to US viewers. Paramount+ is yet to come to the UK (it will be available on Sky Q and Sky Glass in the coming months), and while the service does run in some other countries, such as Canada, Australia and the Nordics, the free episode isn't available there.

Indeed, there is currently no authorised way to watch Halo: The Series in the UK at all. However, if you want to view the free episode outside of the States you could do so using a VPN, check out our handy round-up of the best VPN services here.

The YouTube version of the show can be found at the top of this page, if you are able to view it.

Halo: The Series focuses on Master Chief - John-117 - who is played by Pablo Schreiber of Orange is the New Black fame. Designated Survivor's Natascha McElhone stars as Doctor Catherine Halsey, while Jen Taylor reprises her voice role as Cortana - a part she's played throughout the game franchise.

If you are able to watch it, it's currently streaming on Paramount+ now.

squirrel_widget_4261447

Writing by Rik Henderson.