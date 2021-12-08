Halo TV series release date, how to watch, trailers and more

(Pocket-lint) - After half a decade of development hell, a Halo TV series is finally almost upon us.

Starting in 2022, it will be exclusive to Paramount+ and we're now being treated to trailers to whet our appetite.

Here's everything you need to know about the Halo live-action show.

We're still awaiting an official on-air date for the new Halo series. However, Paramount+ has confirmed that it is coming in "early 2022".

The series will be exclusive to Paramount+ in the US and other regions where the streaming service operates.

That means it will be available on Sky in the UK, with Paramount+ coming to the broadcaster's platforms - Sky Q and Sky Glass - next year.

Official confirmation on the episode count is still forthcoming, but the series was originally commissioned by Showtime to run for 10 episodes. Since Paramount+ picked it up, it seems to be listed as nine episodes on IMDB.

Although the new Halo TV series will undoubtedly be the biggest and most costly live-action adaptation, it won't be the first.

There have actually been three notable attempts to bring Halo to the small screen in the past.

The first appeared in 2007, with original developer Bungie partnering with director Neill Blomkamp (District 9) to create a trio of live-action shorts under the collective name, Halo: Landfall. They were released online to help promote Halo 3 at the time.

The second major attempt appeared in 2012 as a five episode web series called Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn. Each episode was 15 minutes and the series is hard to track down these days. It was hosted by Netflix for a while, but that's no longer the case.

Finally, another five episode series was made to launch with the Master Chief Collection on Xbox One in 2014. Halo: Nightfall had the best production values yet and is now available to buy or rent from the Xbox Store.

The new show will mainly focus on John-117, AKA Master Chief, who will be played by Pablo Schreiber (Orange is the New Black). Designated Survivor's Natascha McElhone stars as Doctor Catherine Halsey, while Jen Taylor reprises her voice role as Cortana - a part she's played throughout the game franchise.

Of the crew, perhaps the most significant directorial appointment is Otto Bathurst, who is probably best known for his award-winning work on Peaky Blinders.

A full trailer for the Halo series will debut during The Game Awards on Thursday 9 December 2021.

A few teasers have been posted in the meantime, by the show's official Twitter account. The latest is below.