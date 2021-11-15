(Pocket-lint) - At long last, there is a teaser trailer for the much-anticipated Halo TV series that was first announced three years ago.

Revealed during Microsoft’s 20th anniversary Xbox event, it's a first look at the live-action TV adaptation headed to Paramount+. The teaser is incredibly short, offering only a close-up glimpse of Master Chief, played by American Gods' Pablo Schreiber, and his Mjolnir armor.

We also hear Jen Taylor, reprised from the games, say: "Hello, Master Chief".

The show is set to debut on ViacomCBS' streaming service sometime in 2022. It was first announced in 2018 as a Showtime series before hitting multiple COVID-19-related production delays. It's still unclear what the premise is, beyond the show being based on the sci-fi franchise. Will it tell a new story or be a direct adaptation of the games, or will it be about something else in the Halo Universe?

Hopefully, Paramount+ will have more to announce, and perhaps more to show, in the coming months. Currently, the show's IMDb log line only reveals: "Aliens threaten human existence in an epic 26th-century showdown. TV series based on the video game 'Halo'."

