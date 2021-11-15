Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Xbox TV news

Live-action Halo TV series headed to Paramount+ gets its first brief teaser

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Halo Live-action Halo TV series headed to Paramount+ gets its first brief teaser

- The show was first announced in 2018 for Showtime

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - At long last, there is a teaser trailer for the much-anticipated Halo TV series that was first announced three years ago.

Revealed during Microsoft’s 20th anniversary Xbox event, it's a first look at the live-action TV adaptation headed to Paramount+. The teaser is incredibly short, offering only a close-up glimpse of Master Chief, played by American Gods' Pablo Schreiber, and his Mjolnir armor.

We also hear Jen Taylor, reprised from the games, say: "Hello, Master Chief".

The show is set to debut on ViacomCBS' streaming service sometime in 2022. It was first announced in 2018 as a Showtime series before hitting multiple COVID-19-related production delays. It's still unclear what the premise is, beyond the show being based on the sci-fi franchise. Will it tell a new story or be a direct adaptation of the games, or will it be about something else in the Halo Universe?

Hopefully, Paramount+ will have more to announce, and perhaps more to show, in the coming months. Currently, the show's IMDb log line only reveals: "Aliens threaten human existence in an epic 26th-century showdown. TV series based on the video game 'Halo'."

For more about Paramount+, see Pocket-lint's guide here. We also compare it to other video streaming services available in the US here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 15 November 2021.
Recommended for you
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·
Sky Glass review: The future of television, just not yet
Sky Glass review: The future of television, just not yet By Stuart Miles ·
NBCU teams up with Sky TV and Now to bring Peacock to the UK and Europe
NBCU teams up with Sky TV and Now to bring Peacock to the UK and Europe By Maggie Tillman ·