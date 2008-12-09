  Dark Knight sells half a million on first day

The latest Batman outing, the Dark Knight, sold over half a million copies on its debut day.

The stats - from Official Charts Company data as revealed by the British Video Association - show that DVDs are still far outstripping Blu-ray sales with 21% of the 513,000 units sold on the next-gen format.

As we've reported previously, the Blu-ray version of the Dark Knight is Warner Bros' first home entertainment release to include interactive, online BD-Live features, but, these features can only be enjoyed on a Profile 2.0 Blu-ray player, such as the PS3.

The BVA suggests Blu-ray is selling well for Christmas with the news that in November, Blu-ray sold almost 463,000 discs - a 66% increase on the previous month.