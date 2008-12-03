  1. Home
Warner Bros announces first BD-Live Blu-ray release

Warner Bros' blockbuster "The Dark Knight", will launch as the studio's first home entertainment release to include BD-Live features.

The film, with internet-enabled interactive features exclusive to the Blu-ray format - and only playable on Profile 2.0 Blu-ray players such as the PS3 - will launch on 8 December.

The Dark Knight Blu-ray owners can host their own Live Community Screenings with friends, record and post user-generated commentaries over the film using "My WB Commentary" and access other exclusive content.

The Live Community Screenings will allow owners to send invitations for screenings at a specified time and chat with each other as the movie plays, while the "My WB Commentary" lets fans record their own Picture-in-Picture commentary with a webcam over the film and then share it.

The movie is currently on pre-order status at Amazon.co.uk for £14.98 with free delivery ,or £14.99 from Play.com, also with free delivery.

