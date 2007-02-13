  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Warner TV news

New Warner Bros Blu-ray titles announced

|
  New Warner Bros Blu-ray titles announced
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

Warner Home Video has today announced its next batch of Blu-ray high definition releases, which will be available from 26th February 2007 in the UK.

New titles include a mixture of old and new titles including Bafta winner Happy Feet and classics like Goodfellas and Superman: The Movie.

Warner says the new releases will mean that by May 2007 it will have 79 releases across both Blu-ray and HD DVD formats.

However none of the new titles are on the Hybrid disc Warner Bros touted at CES earlier in the year.
The Total Hi Def disc promises to play HD DVD on one side, and Blu-ray on the other.

PopularIn TV
Control your TV with Sony's new PS4 Cloud Remote
Sky Q tips and tricks: Getting the most from Fluid Viewing and your Sky Q box
Amazon is working on yet another TV device, but this one records live TV
Philips 803 OLED TV (55OLED803) review: Ambilight and multiple delights
What is HDR? Why HDR will improve your movie watching
What is Freeview Play and how can I get it?
Comments