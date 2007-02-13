  New Warner Bros Blu-ray titles announced

Warner Home Video has today announced its next batch of Blu-ray high definition releases, which will be available from 26th February 2007 in the UK.

New titles include a mixture of old and new titles including Bafta winner Happy Feet and classics like Goodfellas and Superman: The Movie.

Warner says the new releases will mean that by May 2007 it will have 79 releases across both Blu-ray and HD DVD formats.

However none of the new titles are on the Hybrid disc Warner Bros touted at CES earlier in the year.

The Total Hi Def disc promises to play HD DVD on one side, and Blu-ray on the other.