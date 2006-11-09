  Warner Bros announces second wave of HD DVD and Blu-ray releases

Warner Bros has today announced its second wave of high definition title releases just in time for early adopters Christmas presents in the UK even before its first wave has become available in the UK.
The latest round of titles hitting shops on 4th December include Syriana, House of Wax, Space Cowboys and The Searchers on both HD DVD and Blu-ray; Goodfellas, The Polar Express, Superman: Special Edition, Superman II: The Donner Cut and The Fugitive on HD DVD; and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Swordfish, Full Metal Jacket and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Blu-ray.
Warner Bros is hoping that this new list (in full below), which contains a notable lacking of anything exciting or amazing, along with a range of titles planned to be launched on the 20th November, such as Batman Begins and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire will still prove popular even though Sony's PlayStation 3 console with Blu-ray player won't be available.
Warner Bros was one of the first studio's to heavily promote the DVD format when it launched in the UK in 1997. Back then its opening gambit of releases was equally lacklustre with definitive DVD movies such as The Matrix coming a lot later down the release schedule.
HD DVD
The Fugitive
Goodfellas
The Searchers
Space Cowboys
House of Wax
Syriana
The Polar Express
Superman: Special Edition
Superman II: The Donner Cut
Blu-ray Disc
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
Swordfish
Full Metal Jacket
Space Cowboys
House of Wax
Syriana
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Searchers
Titles previously announced for release on 20th November:
HD DVD
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
Constantine
Troy
V For Vendetta
The Last Samurai
Unforgiven
Rumour Has It
Full Metal Jacket
Firewall
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Batman Begins
Enter the Dragon
Blu-ray Disc
Lethal Weapon
Training Day
The Fugitive
Rumour Has It
Firewall