  Warner Bros announces second wave of HD DVD and Blu-ray releases

Warner Bros has today announced its second wave of high definition title releases just in time for early adopters Christmas presents in the UK even before its first wave has become available in the UK.

The latest round of titles hitting shops on 4th December include Syriana, House of Wax, Space Cowboys and The Searchers on both HD DVD and Blu-ray; Goodfellas, The Polar Express, Superman: Special Edition, Superman II: The Donner Cut and The Fugitive on HD DVD; and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Swordfish, Full Metal Jacket and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Blu-ray.

Warner Bros is hoping that this new list (in full below), which contains a notable lacking of anything exciting or amazing, along with a range of titles planned to be launched on the 20th November, such as Batman Begins and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire will still prove popular even though Sony's PlayStation 3 console with Blu-ray player won't be available.

Warner Bros was one of the first studio's to heavily promote the DVD format when it launched in the UK in 1997. Back then its opening gambit of releases was equally lacklustre with definitive DVD movies such as The Matrix coming a lot later down the release schedule.

HD DVD

The Fugitive

Goodfellas

The Searchers

Space Cowboys

House of Wax

Syriana

The Polar Express

Superman: Special Edition

Superman II: The Donner Cut

Blu-ray Disc

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Swordfish

Full Metal Jacket

Space Cowboys

House of Wax

Syriana

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Searchers

Titles previously announced for release on 20th November:

HD DVD

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Constantine

Troy

V For Vendetta

The Last Samurai

Unforgiven

Rumour Has It

Full Metal Jacket

Firewall

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Batman Begins

Enter the Dragon

Blu-ray Disc

Lethal Weapon

Training Day

The Fugitive

Rumour Has It

Firewall