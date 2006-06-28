  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Warner TV news

Guba.com to distribute Warner Brothers films for a fee

|
  Guba.com to distribute Warner Brothers films for a fee

Guba.com is now offering premium-content videos from Warner Bros. Entertainment thanks to a new agreement between the two companies.

Users of the video site can now rent and buy over 200 films from the movie studios, including Syriana, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and The Matrix.

Videos that are purchases can be played on PCs, streamed to the TV, and loaded onto portable media players.

The deal appears to have come about because Guba.com has been vigilant in protecting copyrighted material.

"Guba has been working directly with the Motion Picture Association and has instituted filtering and security measures to ensure the protection of copyrighted films and television content", said Darcy Antonellis, Executive Vice President, Distribution Technology and Operations, Warner Bros. Technical Operations.

Videos can be rented for 24-hours for $1.99, or bought for $9.99 to $19.99 depending on the release date, while TV shows are priced at $1.49 per episode.

The content only plays on devices operating with Windows Media player technology.

PopularIn TV
  1. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
  2. James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct
  3. Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board
  4. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
  5. Do VPNs work with Netflix?
  1. French Open tennis to be shown in 4K on Sky Q and Virgin TV
  2. LG OLED C8 review: Simply stunning
  3. Barack and Michelle Obama land a multi-year Netflix production deal
  4. Sky 4K HDR broadcasts start in Italy, UK Sky Q update imminent?
  5. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, news and release date: Set-top-box and Echo hybrid coming soon
Comments