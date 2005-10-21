Warner Bros turns to Blu-ray in DVD format war

The battle over the next generation of DVD format took another turn this week with Warner Bros. announcing that it would publish titles on Sony's Blu-ray format.

The company, which had already declared that it would publish movies on Toshiba's HD DVD format, said it will continue to support that format but that its move to support Blu-ray was prompted by the failure of both sides to agree on a unified format before players went on sale next year.

Earlier this week, technology group Forrester Research declared Blu-ray as the winner due to its growing support:

"Two groups are competing for control of high-definition DVD formats to be launched in the spring of 2006. After a long and tedious run up to launch, it is now clear to Forrester that the Sony-led Blu-Ray format will win", said Forrester Research analyst Ted Schadler in a report.

Also this week, HP asked Sony to include two technologies in its specifications now supported by HD-DVD that are important to PC makers and users.