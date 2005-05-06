Warner Bros tackle Bootleg DVD sales with Bootleg DVDs

Warner Bros are set to release more than 125 DVD movies in China at prices similar to that of pirated copies in a move to stem growing losses from bootleg copies.

Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc., said it will take its battle against piracy of films and music to the front lines by selling cut-rate DVDs in China to compete on the counterfeiters' home turf.

The company will sell basic DVDs, to be available shortly after a film's theatrical release, in China for as little as 22 yuan (US$2.65), a report from The Associated Press said.

“It's pretty daunting going into that market to release a legitimate product,” said Warner Bros. chairman and chief executive Barry Meyer, as quoted by a report in Wednesday's Wall Street Journal.

“But we really think if we can get in there, we can be a part of the solution and not the problem.”

Warner bros obviously believe if you can't beat them you might as well join them.