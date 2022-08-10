(Pocket-lint) - Elvis recently crossed $250 million at the box office, making it the second-biggest biopic of all time behind Bohemian Rhapsody. Now, in its seventh week of release, Warner Bros has treated us to its VOD debut.

Here's how to watch Elvis, including whether it's available to stream yet or rent on Amazon Prime Video. We've also provided details about the film's plot and topped it all off with some trailers. Enjoy.

Elvis is a 2022 biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner. The film follows the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock n Roll, but it's told from the perspective of his corrupt manager Colonel Tom Parker. It stars Austin Butler in the title role, with Tom Hanks as Parker. You see Elvis' rise to fame, his complicated relationship with his parents and manager and wife, and 20 years of his life in superstardom played out on the silver screen. It's a must-watch for Elvis fans, music lovers, and anyone who likes a good musical drama.

Lisa Marie Presley thinks Butler should win an Oscar for his portrayal of her father, Elvis. She wrote on Twitter that he is "nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully." She continued, In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)"

Elvis premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on 25 May 25 2022 and was released in Australia on 23 June 2022, and in the US the following day.

Elvis became available to digitally rent or buy on 9 August 2022.

Watch it now: Elvis (2022) on Amazon

Warner Bros Pictures produced the film and has the distribution rights, but that doesn't mean you can stream it on HBO Max. Instead, Elvis is available on demand to rent or purchase on Amazon and other digital platforms.

Pocket-lint embedded the latest trailer for Elvis at the top of this page. The first one for the movie is below.

Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS | Official Trailer

