(Pocket-lint) - Warner Bros is bringing the character of Black Adam to the big screen this autumn, with a self-titled DC Comics feature film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the titular villain/antihero. Here is everything you need to know about the new Black Adam movie - including when you will be able to stream it online from the comfort of home.

Dwane Johnson is debuting as Black Adam, a Shazam nemesis, in a standalone Warner Bros DC film hitting theatres in October.

Often portrayed as a villain, Black Adam has a complicated backstory that has been rewritten several times. He has sporadically shown up for decades and even appeared in the 1981 Shazam animated TV series. In his first origin story, Adam was established as an ancient pharaoh and the first mortal to be granted the powers of Shazam (whose name first stood for the wisdom of Solomon, strength of Hercules, stamina of Atlas, power of Zeus, courage of Achilles, and speed of Mercury). Adam is basically a villainous Superman.

It'll be interesting to see whether the character becomes more of an antihero in the new Black Adam movie. The trailer hints at a traumatic backstory involving his son and teases: "There are heroes and there are villains. Heroes don't kill people" - to which Black Adam responds, "Well, I do."

Here is Warner Bros' official summary for its Black Adam movie:

"Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods -- and imprisoned just as quickly -- Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

Black Adam is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros in the US on 21 October 2022 and will be available to stream 45 days later (so around 5 December 2022).

Black Adam is a Warner Bros production, so it will release on HBO Max in the US 45 days after debuting in cinemas. HBO Max starts at $9.99 per month.

The first trailer for the Warner Bros film debuted at 2022 CinemaCon. You can watch it at the top of this page.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel with Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Apart from Dwane Johnson as Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan is prominent. He plays Kent Nelson or Doctor Fate, a member of the Justice Society of America and the son of an archeologist. Other JSA members who appear include Carter Hall or Hawkman (played by Aldis Hodge), an archaeologist who can fly; Albert Rothstein or Atom Smasher (played by Noah Centineo), who can change his size and strength; and Maxine Hunkel or Cyclone (played by Quintessa Swindell), who controls the wind and generates sound.

Black Adam is intended to be a spin-off from Shazam (2019), and it's the eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). So, if you're feeling up to it, you should watch the DCEU (see our viewing order guide below). It doesn't seem to be required viewing, but it's always fun to go into a super-movie having a solid understanding of the universe.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.