(Pocket-lint) - HBO confirmed in 2020 that it would make a fourth season of Westworld. The third season ended in May of that year, and despite a steep decline in viewership, the studio said showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy would be back to continue their big-budget sci-fi drama. Here, then, is everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Westworld.

squirrel_widget_4152470

Westworld season 4 number of episodes: Eight episodes

There are spoilers below.

Based on the 1973 movie directed by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton, Westworld is a drama series that, for the first two seasons, was set in an android theme park designed to look like the West. Season three spent more time in the human world, and it's expected season four will continue down that path, picking up existing storylines.

Keep in mind Westworld season three ended with [spoiler] Aaron Paul's Caleb beginning a revolution, and it focused on Bernard's journey to understand the Sublime, a secret server to which some hosts have escaped. Caleb will likely continue the revolution in place of Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood), who died at the end of season three. The fate of Dolores still seems unknown, however. Although Serac - a now-dead crazy trillionaire whose AI controlled humanity - deleted Delores' memories, all hosts need to perish for her to truly be dead.

As for other storylines, expect Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) to continue her search for her daughter, and Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) to continue building her host army. Humanity will also likely further descend into anarchy in season four.

Westworld season 4 release date: 26 June 2022

The fourth season of Westworld will release on 26 June 2022.

Westworld is returning to HBO Max. Like the first three seasons of the series, you can watch season four of Westworld on HBO's video streaming service in the US.

You will be able to stream season four on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK.

Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are returning for season four of Westworld. Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, and Thandiwe Newton are also all returning to reprise their roles. Evan Rachel Wood will also be returning, even though her character, Dolores Abernathy, was [spoiler] killed in the season three finale.

Prodigal Son's Aurora Perrineau has reportedly joined the cast, too.

HBO recently released a cryptic teaser trailer on YouTube to tease the premiere of Westworld in June. You can watch that trailer above.

We will embed others below once they go live.

To truly be prepared for season four of Westworld, you need to watch seasons one through three. Sorry, there's no skipping those and being able to understand and enjoy the new season.

You can watch the first three seasons on HBO Max in the US. It costs $14.99 per month and can be canceled at any time.

squirrel_widget_4152470

Or you can buy the seasons on Amazon:

squirrel_widget_12852510

You can also rent Westworld on Amazon Prime Video:

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.