(Pocket-lint) - Warner Bros has reportedly green-lit a sequel for Matt Reeves' The Batman, the latest entry in the Batman franchise starring Robert Pattinson.

The Batman released in March 2022 and earned $760 million at the global box office. It was watched by 4.1 million households on HBO Max during the first week it was available to stream, according to Deadline, which also claimed Warner Bros executive Toby Emmerich used CinemaCon on Tuesday to announce the sequel. He said both Reeves and Pattinson will return for the new movie.

Currently, there aren't many other details known just yet.

Pocket-lint watched The Batman in theatres, and while opinions differ on the film amongst our staff, it surely could've been shorter, and some scenes were either cringy or cheesy. But the overall dark and genuinely scary tone as well as the crime thriller backdrop made for a solid blockbuster that we enjoyed. It also added a dash of realism to the character of Bruce Wayne.

He is, after all, a grown man who dawns a Bat-themed cape to beat up punks in the streets of Gotham City in order to avenge his parents. The Batman makes that painfully obvious over the course of three hours.

But it's a good movie nonetheless - and apparently many agree because it currently holds an 85 per cent review score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Let's hope the sequel is just as fun (but not as long).

Writing by Maggie Tillman.