HBO Max and Discovery+ to combine as one streaming service

(Pocket-lint) - Warner and Discovery will soon merge, forming the Warner Bros Discovery group, and an executive has revealed plans for their respective Discovery+ and HBO Max streaming platforms to merge too.

According to Variety, the CFO of the combined organisation, Gunnar Wiedenfels, announced the proposal during the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday 14 March.

He said that preperations are underway to bring the streaming services under the same banner, although didn't give a timescale. In the meantime, they will operate separately but there will be some form of bundling for subscribers.

"We believe in a combined product as opposed to a bundle," he explained.

"We believe that the breadth and depth of this content offering is going to be a phenomenal consumer value proposition.

"The question is, in order to get to that point and do it in a way that’s actually a great user experience for our subscribers, that’s going to take some time."

In all likelihood, the merger will result in a new platform to be available in the US and other territories where HBO Max is available. What it means for the UK is unclear, however.

Currently, while Discovery+ operates in the UK, HBO content is exclusive to Sky due to a long-standing agreement.

It is also unclear what it means for BT Sport, as that will also be merging with Discovery soon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
