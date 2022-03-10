(Pocket-lint) - The Batman is finally in theatres, and WarnerMedia is wasting no time capitalising off its critical success. The studio announced that it has given the green light to a spinoff TV show that will go straight to its HBO Max streaming service. Called The Penguine (working title), it's a limited series starring Colin Farrell in the title role.

Colin Farrell will reprise his role as the Penguin, aka Oswald Cobblepot, the Batman villain. Based on the characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger for DC, The Penguin will show Cobblepot as he rises through the ranks of Gotham’s criminal underworld. In a press release announcing the straight-to-series order, Warner Media described it as a DC drama that "expands upon the world filmmaker Matt Reeves has created for Warner Bros Pictures’ global blockbuster 'The Batman' and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film".

Every story has a beginning. The Penguin (working title), a new limited series starring Colin Farrell, is coming to @hbomax. Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, and Lauren LeFranc to serve as executive producers. pic.twitter.com/qL7sJI7cVe — DC (@DCComics) March 9, 2022

Variety first reported the show was in the works as early as last September, but Warner Media has yet to provide a release date for The Penguin.

The Penguin will be an original limited series exclusive to HBO Max.

In the US, HBO Max costs $14.99 a month for the premium, ad-free plan. There is also an ad-supported plan for $9.99 a month.

squirrel_widget_4152470

The Penguin will be executive produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves, along with Farrell, Dylan Clark, and Lauren LeFranc, who is the showrunner.

Currently, Warner Media has only announced that Colin Farrell will return for the limited series after starring in the recently released Batman film. Penguin is known for his top hat, monocle, and deadly umbrellas, and he's previously been played by actors Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor.

Given the show has yet to even begin production, there are no official trailers.

To prepare yourself for The Penguin when it eventually does release, you should watch the latest Batman film, The Batman, as well as all the others. You sure have plenty of time. Luckily, Pocket-lint has a neat viewing order you can check out here that lists all the Batman movies and shows and the best way to watch them.

Also: How to watch The Batman (2022)

Writing by Maggie Tillman.