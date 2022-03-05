(Pocket-lint) - After several delays, Matt Reeves' The Batman has released in theatres globally. Starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, the movie tells the story of Bruce Wayne’s "second year" as the Caped Crusader. It details Batman trying to stop the Riddler, who is targeting Gotham City’s elite. Here is everything you need to know about the movie, including when you can stream it.

This latest reboot of the character will take place separately from the ongoing DCEU. It will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and see Matt Reeves direct. Batman is supposed to team up with Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Batwoman (Zoe Kravitz) to take on The Riddler (Paul Dano) and The Penguin (Colin Farrell). Here is the official synopsis:

"Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis."

The Batman (2022) is rated PG-13 in the US and has a total runtime of 2 hours 56 minutes. Phew!

Here are the main stars of The Batman:

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman

as Bruce Wayne/Batman Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman

as Selina Kyle/Catwoman Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler

as Edward Nashton/The Riddler Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin

as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin Jeffrey Wright as Gordon

as Gordon Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

The Batman (2022) released in theatres on 4 March 2022 in the US, UK, and elsewhere. The film is also playing in IMAX theatres.

The Batman (2022) is not yet available to stream online.

In 2021, WarnerMedia announced it would move to a "45-day theatrical window" in 2022. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar also told the Recode podcast last December that The Batman will show up on day 46 on HBO Max. That means, with The Batman releasing in cinemas on 4 March 2022, the film should be available to stream on HBO Max on 19 April 2022.

In the US, HBO Max costs $14.99 a month for the premium, ad-free plan. Or you can pay $9.99 a month for the ad-supported plan.

There has been a number of trailers for the movie so far. You can check out the latest one above. We've embedded some others below too.

THE BATMAN - Main Trailer

The Batman | Official Trailer | DC

The Batman - DC FanDome Teaser

The Batman - The Bat and The Cat Trailer

Writing by Maggie Tillman.