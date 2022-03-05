(Pocket-lint) - After several delays, Matt Reeves' The Batman has released in theatres globally. Starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, the movie tells the story of Bruce Wayne’s "second year" as the Caped Crusader. It details Batman trying to stop the Riddler, who is targeting Gotham City’s elite. Here is everything you need to know about the movie, including when you can stream it.
The Batman (2022): Plot summary
This latest reboot of the character will take place separately from the ongoing DCEU. It will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and see Matt Reeves direct. Batman is supposed to team up with Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Batwoman (Zoe Kravitz) to take on The Riddler (Paul Dano) and The Penguin (Colin Farrell). Here is the official synopsis:
"Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis."
The Batman (2022) is rated PG-13 in the US and has a total runtime of 2 hours 56 minutes. Phew!
The Batman (2022): Cast
Here are the main stars of The Batman:
- Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman
- Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman
- Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler
- Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin
- Jeffrey Wright as Gordon
- Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth
The Batman (2022): Release date
Theatrical
The Batman (2022) released in theatres on 4 March 2022 in the US, UK, and elsewhere. The film is also playing in IMAX theatres.
Streaming
The Batman (2022) is not yet available to stream online.
The Batman (2022): Where to stream
In 2021, WarnerMedia announced it would move to a "45-day theatrical window" in 2022. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar also told the Recode podcast last December that The Batman will show up on day 46 on HBO Max. That means, with The Batman releasing in cinemas on 4 March 2022, the film should be available to stream on HBO Max on 19 April 2022.
squirrel_widget_4152470
In the US, HBO Max costs $14.99 a month for the premium, ad-free plan. Or you can pay $9.99 a month for the ad-supported plan.
The Batman (2022): Trailers
There has been a number of trailers for the movie so far. You can check out the latest one above. We've embedded some others below too.
THE BATMAN - Main Trailer
The Batman | Official Trailer | DC
The Batman - DC FanDome Teaser
The Batman - The Bat and The Cat Trailer
The Batman (2022): How to catch up
You really should watch some of the other Batman movies and shows to be fully prepared to watch The Batman, though it's not necessary. Luckily, we have a neat watch order here: