(Pocket-lint) - The Fantastic Beasts series has been quite literally been fantastic to fans of the Wizarding World. It's extended the Harry Potter universe timeline while also introducing the franchise to the younger audiences today, and thanks to a third Fantastic Beasts movie about to debut, it's about to grow and become even more magical.

In anticipation, here's everything we know so far about Fantastic Beasts 3, from the streaming release date to trailers, cast, and more.

The movie is officially called Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

A sequel to 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates, with a screenplay JK Rowling and Steve Kloves. It will see Eddie Redmayne reprise his role as Newt Scamander. Based on Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a companion book to the Harry Potter novels, the Fantastic Beasts movies are effectively prequels to the Harry Potter movies. And the latest installment takes place in 1930s - with the muggles and magical communities both headed to war.

Here is the official summary for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them:

"Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers."

The movie was originally set to release on 12 November 2021. However, due to casting changes and the COVID-19 pandemic, the premiere was delayed several times.

Below is the most current theatrical release date information available.

The latest Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore release date is 15 April 2022 for US cinemas.

The latest Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore release date is 8 April 2022 for the UK cinemas.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledor is getting a theatrical release, exclusively, to start. It's scheduled for availability to stream on HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical debut.

squirrel_widget_4152470

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore features several returning cast members and some new faces.

The cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, and Jude Law. New cast members include Oliver Masucci, Richard Coyle, and Maria Fernanda Cândido. Also, Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

Eddie Redmayne - Newt Scamander, an employee of the British Ministry of Magic working in the Beasts Division of the Department for the Regulation and Control of Magical Creatures.

- Newt Scamander, an employee of the British Ministry of Magic working in the Beasts Division of the Department for the Regulation and Control of Magical Creatures. Katherine Waterston - Tina Goldstein, an Auror working for the Magical Congress of the United States of America (or MACUSA for short)

- Tina Goldstein, an Auror working for the Magical Congress of the United States of America (or MACUSA for short) Dan Fogler - Jacob Kowalski, a No-Maj (American for Muggle) veteran who fought in World War I.

- Jacob Kowalski, a No-Maj (American for Muggle) veteran who fought in World War I. Alison Sudol - Queenie Goldstein, Tina's sister, who, in the first movie, she worked alongside Tina in the Federal Wand Permit Bureau.

- Queenie Goldstein, Tina's sister, who, in the first movie, she worked alongside Tina in the Federal Wand Permit Bureau. Ezra Miller - Credence Barebone, a young man who is an Obscurial, a host to a dark magic parasite called an Obscuru.

- Credence Barebone, a young man who is an Obscurial, a host to a dark magic parasite called an Obscuru. Callum Turner - Theseus Scamander, Newt's older brother and fellow Ministry of Magic employee.

- Theseus Scamander, Newt's older brother and fellow Ministry of Magic employee. William Nadylam - Yusuf Kama, a French Wizard of Senegalese descent and ally of Newt.

- Yusuf Kama, a French Wizard of Senegalese descent and ally of Newt. Poppy Corby-Tuech - Vinda Rosier, one of Grindelwald's loyal followers.

- Vinda Rosier, one of Grindelwald's loyal followers. Jessica Williams - Professor Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks, a professor at Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the American version of Hogwarts.

- Professor Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks, a professor at Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the American version of Hogwarts. Jude Law - Albus Dumbledore, one of the most powerful wizards and future headmaster of Hogwarts.

- Albus Dumbledore, one of the most powerful wizards and future headmaster of Hogwarts. Mads Mikkelsen - Gellert Grindelwald, the main villain of the Fantastic Beasts series.

Yes. You can watch the latest (second) trailer at the top of this page. The first is below.

To prepare yourself for Fantastic Beasts 3, you should watch all the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies that have ever been released. Luckily, we have a neat watch order here:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.