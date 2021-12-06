Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

New 'Matrix Resurrections' trailer lands ahead of debut on HBO Max

- Neo still knows kung fu

(Pocket-lint) - The next Matrix installment, The Matrix Resurrections, is set to release later this month. Ahead of its premiere, a new trailer has arrived.

The trailer shows Keanu Reeves' Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity today, while also frequently interweaving iconic moments from the original trilogy. Nevertheless, it has a tonne of new footage to salivate over - including gun fights, fist fights, and kung fu action galore.

We'll be honest, it's still not clear what’s going on, but we assume the film will try to reunite Neo with Trinity - something that's clearly a challenge, considering both characters appeared to meet their fate in 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions.

Resurrections brings back Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt from the first set of films, while Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff are all new.

The Matrix Resurrections will debut simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service and in theaters in just a few weeks on 22 December 2021. It is directed by Lana Wachowski, who directed the original trilogy along with her sister Lilly. 

To see where Resurrections fits into the full Matrix timeline, see Pocket-lint's watch guide below:

Originally published on 6 December 2021.
