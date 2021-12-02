How to stream Dune from home, no HBO Max required

(Pocket-lint) - It's been over a month since Dune premiered in theatres and on HBO Max. Unfortunately, that window has now closed, and it's no longer available on HBO Max. So, if you missed your chance to watch Dune from home, you'll have to be patient and wait until its "PVOD" (premium video on demand) release on popular digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video.
Luckily, you won't have to wait long. You can even pre-order it now.
How to watch Dune at home
Pocket-lint will update this guide with additional links as Dune becomes more widely available to buy or rent in the US and the UK.
US
Where to digitally rent or buy: Amazon Prime Video
Dune will come to most digital platforms in the US on 3 December 2021. It will cost $29.99 to buy or $24.99 to rent. You can pre-order it now.
It’ll come to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K on 11 January 2022. The 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray will have special features and bonus content, including behind-the-scenes looks at some of the film's most memorable moments (such as "Designing the Sandworm" and "A New Soundscape").
UK
Where to buy: Amazon UK
Dune will come to most digital platforms in the UK on 6 December 2021. You will be able to digitally download it from 17 January 2022.
It will come to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on 31 January 2022 for £24.99, £14.99, and £9.99, respectively. You can pre-order these discs now on Amazon UK. The UK is also getting the 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray with bonus content.
Dune: Everything you need to know
Dune is filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel. The movie that recently premiered is part one of a planned two-part adaptation. The first movie was originally scheduled for a late 2020 release, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. A week after its domestic release, Warner Bros confirmed Dune: Part Two will release in October 2023.
Dune plot synopsis
Dune is an epic sci-fi film set in the far future. It tells the story of Paul Atreides (played by Timothee Chalamet), a young gifted man, as well as his family, the noble House Atreides. They must travel to an inhospitable desert planet, called Arrakisto, to ensure their future. But there is a conflict over the planet’s supply of the most precious resource in existence - spice - which can unlock humanity’s greatest potential.
Dune cast and crew
Dune has an ensemble cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa. The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, and Eric Roth.
Dune trailers and teasers
Here's a selection of Dune's official trailers and inside looks on YouTube:
Dune - Final trailer
Dune - Official main trailer
Dune - Official trailer
Dune - IMAX - Behind the Frame
Dune - Becoming the Baron
Inside Dune: Becoming one of my idols
Did you like this?
Then maybe you'll like our movie order viewing guides:
- What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
- What order should you watch the Star Trek movies and TV shows?
- What order should you watch every Quentin Tarantino movie?
- What is the best order to watch all the Spider-Man movies?
- What order should you watch the Batman movies and shows?
- What is the best order to watch the James Bond movies?
- What order should you watch the Jason Bourne movies and TV show?
- What is the best order to watch the Rocky and Creed movies?
- What's the best order to watch The Conjuring Universe movies?
- What is the best order to watch all the Spider-Man movies?
- What is the best order to watch the X-Men movies?
- What is the best order to watch the Terminator movies and TV show?
- Pixar Theory: The best Pixar movie order
- What's the best order to watch all the Halloween movies?
- What is the best order to watch the Alien Universe movies?
We also have these rumour round-ups on upcoming movies:
- Upcoming Marvel movies: Every new MCU film and TV show in the works
- Upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows: Everything confirmed so far