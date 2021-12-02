How to stream Dune from home, no HBO Max required

(Pocket-lint) - It's been over a month since Dune premiered in theatres and on HBO Max. Unfortunately, that window has now closed, and it's no longer available on HBO Max. So, if you missed your chance to watch Dune from home, you'll have to be patient and wait until its "PVOD" (premium video on demand) release on popular digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video.

Luckily, you won't have to wait long. You can even pre-order it now.

Pocket-lint will update this guide with additional links as Dune becomes more widely available to buy or rent in the US and the UK.

Where to digitally rent or buy: Amazon Prime Video

Dune will come to most digital platforms in the US on 3 December 2021. It will cost $29.99 to buy or $24.99 to rent. You can pre-order it now.

It’ll come to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K on 11 January 2022. The 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray will have special features and bonus content, including behind-the-scenes looks at some of the film's most memorable moments (such as "Designing the Sandworm" and "A New Soundscape").

Where to buy: Amazon UK

Dune will come to most digital platforms in the UK on 6 December 2021. You will be able to digitally download it from 17 January 2022.

It will come to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on 31 January 2022 for £24.99, £14.99, and £9.99, respectively. You can pre-order these discs now on Amazon UK. The UK is also getting the 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray with bonus content.

Dune is filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel. The movie that recently premiered is part one of a planned two-part adaptation. The first movie was originally scheduled for a late 2020 release, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. A week after its domestic release, Warner Bros confirmed Dune: Part Two will release in October 2023.

Dune is an epic sci-fi film set in the far future. It tells the story of Paul Atreides (played by Timothee Chalamet), a young gifted man, as well as his family, the noble House Atreides. They must travel to an inhospitable desert planet, called Arrakisto, to ensure their future. But there is a conflict over the planet’s supply of the most precious resource in existence - spice - which can unlock humanity’s greatest potential.

Dune has an ensemble cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa. The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, and Eric Roth.

Here's a selection of Dune's official trailers and inside looks on YouTube:

Dune - Final trailer

Dune - Official main trailer

Dune - Official trailer

Dune - IMAX - Behind the Frame

Dune - Becoming the Baron

Inside Dune: Becoming one of my idols

Then maybe you'll like our movie order viewing guides:

We also have these rumour round-ups on upcoming movies: