(Pocket-lint) - HBO Max will launch in several European countries later this month, including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Portugal and Spain.

It will also expand to Turkey, the Netherlands and additional Central European countries in 2022.

The launch date for the first wave is 26 October 2021 and the boss of HBO Max Europe, Christina Sulebakk, has explained the launch pricing for EU customers. A subscription to the streaming service will be charged at €8.99 per month in EU states (and equivalent values in countries with their own currency). There will also be a yearly subscription available, with a saving of more than 30 per cent.

The Hollywood Reporter claims a 12-month deal will be available to early customers in Spain for €69.99, for example

In addition, Sulebakk revealed that HBO-owner, Warner Bros, will make its movies available on the platform 45 days after their theatrical release.

This will happen first in Nordic countries, then Spain, Portugal and Central Eastern Europe from early 2022. “This is a game-changer for fans," she told the entertainment site.

The European rollout for HBO Max will continue throughout next year, although you shouldn't expect it anytime soon in the UK, Germany, Italy or France thanks to a long-standing exclusivity agreement with Sky in those territories.