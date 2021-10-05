Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Warner TV news

HBO Max European prices revealed, Turkey, the Netherlands and more announced too

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint HBO Max European prices revealed, Turkey, the Netherlands and more announced too
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - HBO Max will launch in several European countries later this month, including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Portugal and Spain.

It will also expand to Turkey, the Netherlands and additional Central European countries in 2022.

The launch date for the first wave is 26 October 2021 and the boss of HBO Max Europe, Christina Sulebakk, has explained the launch pricing for EU customers. A subscription to the streaming service will be charged at €8.99 per month in EU states (and equivalent values in countries with their own currency). There will also be a yearly subscription available, with a saving of more than 30 per cent.

The Hollywood Reporter claims a 12-month deal will be available to early customers in Spain for €69.99, for example

In addition, Sulebakk revealed that HBO-owner, Warner Bros, will make its movies available on the platform 45 days after their theatrical release.

This will happen first in Nordic countries, then Spain, Portugal and Central Eastern Europe from early 2022. “This is a game-changer for fans," she told the entertainment site.

The European rollout for HBO Max will continue throughout next year, although you shouldn't expect it anytime soon in the UK, Germany, Italy or France thanks to a long-standing exclusivity agreement with Sky in those territories.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 5 October 2021.
Recommended for you
HBO Max European prices revealed, Turkey, the Netherlands and more announced too
HBO Max European prices revealed, Turkey, the Netherlands and more announced too By Rik Henderson ·
Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV review: An ideal TV for affordable big-screen gaming
Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV review: An ideal TV for affordable big-screen gaming By Steve Withers ·
Loewe returns to AV with new Bild i TV and more
Loewe returns to AV with new Bild i TV and more By Rik Henderson ·
  • Source: HBO Max unveils pricing, 45-Day theatrical window for European markets, adds 7 country launches - hollywoodreporter.com
Sections Warner TV