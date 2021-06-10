New Gossip Girl reboot release date, cast and how to watch

(Pocket-lint) - Hey there Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl here. If you'd thought I was leaving you to get on with your lives, you were wrong. It might be nine years since I stopped unravelling the scandalous lives of Serena Van der Woodson, Blair Waldorf and their friends, but I'm back, and this time I have the powers of social media to help me out.

Yes, that's right. A Gossip Girl reboot is in the works, continuing on from the original show, but a decade on, with a new set of elite, privileged New York teens to play with.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 Gossip Girl revival, including when it is out, how to watch it and what is expected from the show. You know you missed me, XOXO.

Following an initial delay because of the global pandemic, production for the Gossip Girl remake started at the end of 2020.

HBO Max then confirmed at the end of May 2021, the Gossip Girl reboot will be released on 8 July 2021 in the US.

The Gossip Girl reboot will be available exclusively on the HBO Max streaming platform in the US when it arrives in July.

In the UK, Sky has a programming deal with the platform, but the deal doesn't cover HBO Originals, which could mean a new deal needs to be made in order for Sky to have the rights to the Gossip Girl reboot this side of the pond, as it had to do with Friends: The Reunion.

That of course means that the rights could go to another broadcaster or streaming service. For now, it is not known where we will be able to watch the new Gossip Girl in the UK or when, but we will keep you posted.

The Gossip Girl reboot will launch on the HBO Max platform with 10 episodes, each of which will be an hour long.

The original show went on for six seasons and there were a total of 121 episodes. At the moment, it is not known what the future will be beyond the original 10 episodes of the reboot, but we suspect the idea is that it will continue for longer than one season.

Whilst the original Gossip Girl cast aren't expected to reappear, the Gossip Girl revival is said to be a continuation of the original with Kristen Bell narrating Gossip Girl again, as she did in the original.

The official Gossip Girl twitter account - which is very active so worth a follow - has confirmed a number of the cast members and the characters they will play (more on those below) and it also confirmed the characters will go to Constance Billard and St Judes private schools again, whilst also offering a glimpse of the new sets and new uniforms. The new cast have also been pictured on the classic met steps, where plenty of drama happened for the original Gossip Girl cast, and there are a number of teasers of what's to come too.

Of course, plenty has changed in the decade since the Gossip Girl blog took a little break, including the rise of social media, which would naturally have made her job significantly easier. That's seemingly reflected in the reboot with an anonymous Instagram account.

Deadline reported that the stance for the new Gossip Girl series is: "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years."

Co-creator Josh Schwartz, said of the reboot in July 2019: "We felt that a version with just our cast grown up, regardless of the challenges of getting those actors, didn't feel like a group of adults controlled by "gossip girl" made much sense. We felt there was something interesting that we are all "gossip girl" in our own way and how that's evolved, morphed and mutated and telling that story through a new generation of Upper East Side high school kids felt right."

Meanwhile, original Gossip Girl showrunner and writer Joshua Safran who is also working on the reboot with Schwartz told the Hollywood Reporter: "It's just a new look at this particular society in New York, the idea being that society changes constantly. So how has this world changed, how has social media and its effect changed? All of those things allow us to look at the world 12 years on as opposed to just redoing the story."

Oh yes. You can watch the official trailer released by HBO Max below.

There are also a number of teasers on the official Gossip Girl Twitter account that give a little more away in terms of the kind of drama you can expect, as well as a deeper dive into some of the relationships and characters. We've popped a few of them below.

Sorry, M. Secrets secrets are no fun unless they’re shared with everyone. pic.twitter.com/5pBUObUkQa — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) June 8, 2021

Is this a public display of affection? Or an invitation? pic.twitter.com/bZW3DMzkhS — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) June 7, 2021

Heavy is the head that holds everyone's dirty little secrets. pic.twitter.com/MTgIlg3nZ4 — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) June 7, 2021

Watch out, A. Good boys make for the greatest blasts. pic.twitter.com/E9rlkcCxFU — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) June 6, 2021

The Gossip Girl official Twitter account detailed a number of the main characters for the show at the beginning of 2021, along with one main descriptive word for all of them to give us an idea of what they represent.

Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) was described as "Influence". Monet de Haan (Savannah Smith) as "Power". Luna La (Zion Moreno) as "Style". Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty) as "Freedom". Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind) as "Grace". Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) as "Ambition". Akeno 'Aki' Menzies (Evan Mock) as "Innocence". Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak) as "Perspective". Otto 'Obi' Bergmann IV (Eli Brown) as "Privilege".

Good afternoon, followers. I need no introduction, but these New York elite do. Pleased to present your newest obsession — coming to @hbomax this July. Clear your calendars accordingly. pic.twitter.com/msIEgKyT23 — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) April 28, 2021

Other characters include Lyne Renée as Helena Bergmann (Otto's mother). Jason Gotay, Johnathan Fernandez and Adam Chanler-Berat are also confirmed.

Unfortunately, Netflix is no longer streaming the original Gossip Girl - it was taken off on 31 December 2020 - so if you want to watch the original upper east siders, you'll need to buy it, or wait for it to arrive on HBO Max.

You can buy it from iTunes, Amazon and YouTube.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.