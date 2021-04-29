(Pocket-lint) - WarnerMedia and AT&T recently announced that HBO Max will be available at a cheaper price starting in June 2021. But it didn't specify how much the new tier would cost. Now, CNBC is claiming it will be $5 cheaper than the standard plan.

The new tier, which will be ad-supported, is expected to cost $9.99 per month. For reference, the standard plan, which doesn't have ads, costs $14.99 per month. Set to launch in June, the ad-supported tier won't offer commercials on every show or movie, however. HBO original shows won’t get them, so subscribers won’t be interrupted when watching The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, or Chernobyl.

Aside from offering ads and having a cheaper price, the new tier will be noticeably different from the more premium one by not offering same-day theatrical releases for films such as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Dune, and The Matrix 4. That means movies debuting in theatres will also be available on HBO Max the same day they premiere, but only for subscribers to the $14.99-per-month tier.

That said, we suspect HBO Max's cheaper offering will still be enticing to users in the US. It should at least help it to better compete with the likes of Disney+ and Netflix, which start at $7.99 and $8.99 per month, respectively. Even Paramount+ and Hulu are far cheaper by comparison.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.