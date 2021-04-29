Friends: The Reunion special release date and everything you need to know

(Pocket-lint) - Twenty-seven years after Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey hit our screens, they are all back for a reunion show 17 years after the last episode aired.

The beloved characters have kept their original fans (and new ones) repeatedly laughing long after the excellent 90s sitcom ended.

After 10 seasons of "the one with" greatness, this is everything we know about Friends: The Reunion, including when it is out, how to watch it and what is expected to happen.

At the moment an official air date has yet to be revealed by HBO Max, but we know Friends: The Reunion will be out at some point in 2021, likely in the next few months.

Filming of the show recently took place on the show's original soundstage - Stage 24 - in Burbank, California after delays due to the global pandemic.

It was originally due to be filmed in March 2020 and released in May 2020 in line when HBO Max launched. If the same filming to release timeline is anything to go by though, hopefully we will see Friends: The Reunion special before summer 2021.

Friends: The Reunion special will be shown exclusively on HBO Max's streaming service in the US.

In the UK, HBO and Sky have a programming deal, which is due to continue for another few years. That means that the Friends Reunion Special will likely be shown on Sky Atlantic.

For shows like Game of Thrones, Sky aired each episode the same time as HBO aired it in the US. That could mean the Friends Reunion might air in the middle of the night UK time, when it finally arrives, but it's likely it would then be shown again the following evening at a more sociable time, if that's the case.

Friends: The Reunion will be a one-off special so it's not a series. It's currently unknown how long the show will be.

This is currently a very well kept secret and any information that has been revealed about what will happen in the Friends: The Reunion show, is deliberately confusing and full of banter, as fans would expect.

What is clear is that the characters will appear as themselves, rather than portraying their Friends characters 17 years on. So it's not another episode of the beloved show, but rather a look back on it with a revisit to the set, sharing of behind the scenes footage and reminiscing.

A live audience was there for the filming, according to TMZ, and some of the classic props make an appearance, including the iconic fountain.

HBO Max said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: "In order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters."

Lisa Kudrow said in an interview with the Sunday Times: "No audience has seen us together since the show was over. We will reminisce, talk about what was going on behind the scenes. It’s not us playing our characters. It’s not an episode. It's not scripted. It's six of us coming together for the first time in I don't know how long."

David Schwimmer spoke about the reunion on the Graham Norton Show, which you can watch below, but while he gave a little away, he did say a couple of bits, including that while the show wasn't scripted, the characters will read something.

Jennifer Aniston meanwhile, said to Variety: "I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am." She added: "Well, we're all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah."

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.