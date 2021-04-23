(Pocket-lint) - Warner Bros has released a frightening trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the next installment in The Conjuring Universe.

Slated to release 4 June 2021 on HBO Max and in theatres, it sees Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. It's based on the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who, in 1981, proclaimed his innocence against a murder charge by claiming he was possessed. According to the film's description, this marks "the first time in US history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense".

In the trailer itself, we start off by seeing Arne (played by Ruairi O'Connor) soaked in blood. After Arne's arrest, the Warrens are then shown in court, providing their account of what happened. Arne's girlfriend (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) then says whoever committed that murder wasn't Arne. There are plenty of creepy moments flashing about in the trailer, like a face floating in a waterbed and a character bending in horrific ways.

We don't want to give away everything in the trailer, so check it out for yourself. It's 2.5 minutes long and definitely gets us excited for the film's premiere.

Also, be sure to read our Conjuring movie order to see how this film slots into the universe's timeline. James Wan, who started the lucrative Conjuring series in 2013, is serving as the movie's producer, while Michael Chaves, who did another movie in the universe (The Curse of La Llorona), is directing.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.