All the Warner Bros 2021 movies premiering on HBO Max: The full list

(Pocket-lint) - Warner Bros has announced plans to home-release some of its biggest films due to come out in 2021, which means you will be able to stream them from the comfort of your couch without a cable subscription and without having to risk your health by visiting a cinema. 

Keep in mind Warner Bros recently announced the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 is set to premiere on HBO Max and in theatres on the same day (25 December 2020) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the studio has announced similar plans for 17 additional blockbusters scheduled to premiere in 2021. They include what should've been some of the highest-grossing titles of the new year.

It plans to stream long-awaited sequels, best-selling adaptations, and other movies with A-list stars such as Hugh Jackman, Denzel Washington, and Will Smith. They will still all get theatrical releases, which may be good news for cinemas as well as movie buffs outside the US where HBO Max is unavailable. Warner Bros also made clear the films won't stay on HBO Max forever; they will be removed 30 days after debuting on the service. 

Here’s a round-up of all the newly announced Warner Bros films coming to HBO Max, which costs $15 per month in the US, in 2021. 

Warner Bros.

The Suicide Squad

Guardians of the Galaxy's director, James Gunn, took his talents to the DC Extended Universe for this Suicide Squad sequel, which will see Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn.

Warner Bros.

The Matrix 4 

  • HBO Max release date (US): 22 December 2021

Keanu Reeves will return as Neo in the fourth entry of The Matrix. Lana Wachowski, who directed the first film in the series, will also return.

Warner Bros.

Dune

Originally scheduled to be released in 2020, the hotly anticipated adaptation of the sci-fi epic, originally written by Frank Herbert, will also debut on HBO Max. It will see Timothee Chalamet star as Paul Atreides.

Warner Bros.

Godzilla vs Kong

  • HBO Max release date (US): 21 May 2021

The fourth film in Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse will see the two big guys, Godzilla and King Kong, square off as helpless humans can only watch. The film will also see Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler return as their characters from Godzilla: King of the Monsters. 

Warner Bros.

Space Jam: A New Legacy 

Lebron James is taking time away from his busy schedule of winning NBA titles to help out the Looney Toons in the sequel to the 90s kid classic.

Warner Bros.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The eighth film in The Conjuring Universe will see Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as experts of the paranormal,l Lorraine and Ed Warren. The film will see them help a man accused of murder, and, of course, he claims he was possessed.

Warner Bros.

The Many Saints of Newark

  • HBO Max release date (US): 12 March 2021

This prequel to the HBO hit series The Sopranos will see the son of the late James Gandolfini, Michael Gandolfini, take on the role of Tony Soprano, which his father made famous. 

Warner Bros.

In The Heights 

Before Lin Manuel Miranda wrote Hamilton, he penned this musical about summertime in New York City’s Washington Heights.

Warner Bros.

Judas and The Black Messiah

This film tells the story of Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya), who rose to become chairman of The Black Panthers at age 21. We will also see William O’Neal (played Lakeith Stanfield) who informed on him for the CIA.

Warner Bros. (Mortal Kombat 1995)

Mortal Kombat

  • HBO Max release date (US): 15 January 2021

A new Mortal Kombat film will see all your favorite characters from the classic fighting game come to the big screen again. Jessica McNamee will star as Sonya Blade. We can only hope it is as good as the 1995 film.

Warner Bros.

Tom and Jerry

The animated cat and mouse will make their feature film return in 2021. Colin Jost and Chloe Grace Moretz are set to star alongside the cartoons.

Focus (2015)

King Richard

  • HBO Max release date (US): 19 November 2021

King Richard will see Will Smith star as Richard Williams, the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams. 

Fences (2016)

Little Things

  • HBO Max release date (US): 29 January 2021

Best Actor Award winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek star as an aging sheriff and young detective who team up to stop a serial killer. 

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2016)

Those Who Wish Me Dead

  • HBO Max release date (US): 2021

Based on the best-selling novel, this film will follow a teen boy (Finn Little) who witnessed a murder as he tries to avoid the two killers in a wild fire. 

The Greatest Showman (2017)

Reminiscence

  • HBO Max release date (US): 16 April 2021

Hugh Jackman will star as a man who lets people re-live their past memories, but a new client’s memories show that the woman he has fallen in love with might not be who she seems. 

Warner Bros.

Malignant

  • HBO Max release date (US): 2021

Not much is known about this new film from director James Wan, other than it’s a horror film. Considering Wan’s history includes films like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, any horror fans should be excited about this project.

Gran Torino (2008)

Cry Macho

  • HBO Max release date (US): 2021

Clint Eastwood will direct and star in this film about an aging horse trainer who plans to kidnap a young boy from Mexico and bring him to his father in the US for $50,000.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
