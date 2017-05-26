Lego Batman Movie is first 4K HDR film to stream on Xbox One S

The Xbox One S has been able to play 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays since its introduction in August last year, and in HDR to boot. It's currently the only games console to do so.

You can also stream Netflix and Amazon Video content in Ultra HD with HDR on shows and movies that support it.

And now there's a third way to watch content in the very best format possible; Microsoft is selling the digital version of The Lego Batman Movie in Ultra HD with HDR on its US online store. It's the first film to be available on the service in 4K and, hopefully, far from the last.

The movie is only available to buy in the US at present, for $29.99 (around £23). We expect it to also be available in the UK when it is released at the end of May, beginning of June.

You might baulk at the hefty price tag for the 4K version, considering the HD digital copy costs $19.99 and standard definition $14.99, but that reflects the current price for 4K Blu-rays. A typical 4K Blu-ray in the UK will set you back between £19.99 and £24.99.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of The Lego Batman Movie is available on pre-order for $29.27 on Amazon.com, but carries an RRP of a staggering $44.99. It'll ship on 13 June.

It is also available to pre-order in the UK, for a 19 June release date. It currently costs £22.99 on Amazon.co.uk.

Undoubtedly, as the format becomes more widely used, the prices will drop.