The gadgets and costumes of Suicide Squad in pictures: Harley Quinn, The Joker and more

After a busy E3 in Los Angeles, we were invited to end the week with a trip to Warner Bros Studios in Burbank to undertake a tour of the lot and get up and close to a whole host of props and costumes.

We saw plenty of items from past and present, including every working Batmobile from the 80s Batman through to the latest from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

However, the most exciting exhibit by far was a large selection of the gadgetry, props and costumes from forthcoming blockbuster Suicide Squad.

Harley Quinn's saucy outfit was on show, as were several of The Joker's disguises, plus the gear Will Smith wore when playing the role of Deadshot and more.

We appreciate that not everyone will get to check out the collection for themselves, so we took a bunch of snaps for you to enjoy. Hopefully, it's almost like being there yourself.

Just flick through the images in out gallery above and get a better feel for how the different Squad team members and major villains will shape up in the film itself.

We particularly like The Joker's purple handgun.

Suicide Squad is out on 5 August, so you won't have too long to wait in order to catch it in cinemas.

Now repeat after us, "Please be good, please be good, please be good..."