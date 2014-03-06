  Oscar winner Gravity is highest selling 3D Blu-ray of all time

Gravity may have scooped seven Academy Awards at the weekend, including Best Director for Alfonso Cuaron, and previously bagged six BAFTAs, but its not finished reaping accolades. The 3D Blu-ray version of the film, released on Monday, is the fastest selling 3D title of all time.

It recorded the highest ever first day of sales for a home 3D release. Although exact figures are yet to be revealed, it is thought that previous record holder Prometheus was soundly beaten into second place.

Many of the Oscars won by Gravity were technical achievement awards, including Best Achievement in Visual Effects, Best Achievement in Sound Mixing and Best Achievement in Sound Editing. Its use of 3D is widely regarded as standard leading, and some believe that its success could reinvigorate the 3D Blu-ray market and 3D in the home generally.

While it is nigh-on impossible to replicate an IMAX experience in the home (unless you own a very large house), the film scales down nicely and still retains the sense of isolation that has made it so popular.

Gravity is available on DVD, Blu-ray and 3D Blu-ray now. Almost all of the day and date movie streaming services are also offering it to rent or buy too, just not in 3D.

Pocket-lint also has exclusive access to one of the bonus clips on the Blu-rays, featuring some of the technical secrets of how the space sequences were filmed. Enjoy.