  Thunder, Thunder, Thundercats lead all-star superhero cast as Lovefilm signs deal with Warner

Amazon's Lovefilm has signed a content deal with Warner Bros International Television Distribution to offer an extensive library of superhero and action animated series.

The deal includes both the original 1980s and recent remade Thundercats series, while Batman and Superman appear in several of their own animated programmes, with Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Superman: The Animated Series making up part of the new content to hit the Lovefilm Instant streaming service from today.

The Justice League also appears on the platform in its eponymous series, while Young Justice is inbound.

"The arrival of Warner Bros animated content onto the service means that our offering for younger viewers is stronger and more exciting than ever before," said Chris Bird, director of content strategy at Lovefilm.

"We already have a huge range of fantastic films and TV series for junior members to watch across a variety of devices, and we believe that this latest addition cements our position as the market-leading service for families."

Lovefilm Instant streaming is available across a number of devices including PC and Mac, Nintendo Wii and Wii U, Playstation 3, Xbox 360, iPad, Kindle Fire and Fire HD and internet-connected TVs and Blu-ray players from Sony, Samsung and LG.