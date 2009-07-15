Virgin Media Freedom netbook detailed

As we reported earlier, Virgin Media has announced that it is to offer a netbook, the "Freedom" netbook and now more specs, as well as pics, have been revealed.

Like many other netbooks on the market it offers a 10.2-inch display, runs Microsoft Windows XP and offers a 1.60GHz N270 Intel Atom processor with 1GB of RAM and a 120GB hard drive.

With 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, the Freedom netbook also has a webcam and a two-in-one card reader. It comes with a 3-cell battery that's said to be good for 2.5 hours of "standard" use.

Weighing in at 1.1kg and measuring 265 x 182 x 26mm, the mini-laptop is available in "Virgin red" or black, compete with a just-what-you-always-wanted Virgin Media wallpaper and screensaver.

Virgin Media is offering the device at "no extra cost" with various 2-year fixed line and mobile broadband bundles.