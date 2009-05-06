Virgin Media trials 200Mb broadband
Virgin Media has revealed that it has started a customer pilot to test real-world deployment of 200Mb broadband.
Said to be the fastest implementation of DOCSIS3 technology in the world and running faster than the 160Mb service offered in Japan, it will be four times faster than the current 50Mb service available to some in the UK.
Following successful lab trials, the pilot started last week in Ashford, Kent, for 100 "lead adopters" to test the service including trials of TV and broadband content in full HD and 3D for at least 6 months.
"We're really excited to be embarking on this journey of discovery", said Neil Berkett, chief executive officer at Virgin Media.
"With the only true next generation network in the UK, we're at the forefront of innovation and understanding when it comes to ultrafast broadband services and the 200Mb pilot will give us further insight into how true 'wideband' services might be used by consumers".
